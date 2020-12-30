Susan Wright, woman who stabbed husband 193 times at Harris County home, expected to be released from prison

Susan Wright captured headlines around the globe in 2004 when the housewife and mom went on trial for murder.

Wright was convicted in 2004 of stabbing her husband, Jeff, 193 times and burying him behind the carport of their northwest Harris County home in January 2003.

Wright’s lawyers argued the mother of two was abused at the hands of Jeff Wright and so were their two young children.

A Harris County jury convicted Susan Wright of murder and sentenced her to 25 years in prison. The sentence was later reduced to 20 years after an appeal.

KPRC Local 2 legal analyst Brian Wice, who also represented Wright, pro-bono, during the appeals process, confirmed that Wright is scheduled to be released from prison Wednesday morning.