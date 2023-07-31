Antonio Armstrong Jr.: Day one of his 3rd capital murder trial

HOUSTON – The trial against Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr., who is accused of murdering his mother, Dawn, and father, Antonio Armstrong Sr., nearly seven years ago, has officially started.

Armstrong Jr. is facing trial for the third time in his parents’ 2016 death.

With both of his previous trials ending in hung juries, Armstrong Jr. continues to maintain his innocence.

What will come out in the third trial? Will new facts be presented?

KPRC 2 will be live daily inside the courtroom and will document new details along with everything you should know.

June 31 - 12:22 p.m.

The defense begins opening statements. Here are the key takeaways:

Pointed out the Houston Police Department’s lack of investigation of the crime scene.

Josh Armstrong’s mental health. Mentioned how he was never investigated by police or questioned although he had a history of being homicidal and hearing voices. Claimed Josh cannot be accounted for the night of his parent’s murder.

Police did not speak with neighbors or check surveillance video from the night of the murder, which allegedly showed Josh’s vehicle parked outside his parent’s home before the shooting.

Josh was in an argument with his parents days before the shooting and moved out into an apartment located two minutes away.

Josh tried to burn down his grandparent’s home.

No gunshot residue found on AJ or his clothing.

For seven years, no evidence was found on AJ’s clothing, but days before, the trial blood was found on a sticker that AJ was wearing.

Sinks were dry. No evidence of anyone washing their hands or taking a shower after the murder.

Video from the evidence room shows cross-contamination when officials were reviewing AJ’s clothing before the blood was found. Also, officials were allegedly blocking the camera’s view during certain times while examining the clothing.

The alarm system had 77 different errors in the month of July.

June 31 - 11:07 a.m.

The prosecution begins opening statements. John Jordan, the Juvenile Division chief and assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, made several key points during his 58-minute opening address to the jury. Here are the biggest takeaways:

AJ’s text messages with his mother allegedly showed him lying about being with his girlfriend and his mother being frustrated with his behavior.

Two days prior to his parent’s murder, he said evidence showed AJ attempted to set his parents’ home on fire with them inside.

AJ searched “how to detonate a car bomb” on his iPad days before his parent’s murder.

The weapon used in the murder was found on the kitchen counter. No forced entry into the home. The weapon was registered to Armstrong Sr., which allegedly he kept in his bedroom in his desk. AJ knew where the gun was kept and allegedly told officers this during the initial 911 call.

The mother, Dawn, was shot first.

A note was left next to the gun in the kitchen, which read: “I’ve been watching you for a very long time.”

AJ allegedly admitted to shooting a gun before the murders, which is why there was a hole in his bedroom floor that led to his parent’s room.

The 911 call was made by AJ.

AJ was allegedly emotionless when he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

AJ claimed he saw the shooter leaving his parent’s room. He described him as a 6-foot-tall Black man.

AJ’s brother, Josh, mental health was addressed. Claimed Josh did not have mental issues until after his parents’ death, which affected him heavily.

AJ’s phone timeline. Allegedly his phone was locked at 1:02 a.m. and then unplugged at 1:08 a.m. One minute later, a sensor in the home close to his parent’s room was activated. AJ’s parents were killed between 1:08 a.m. and 1:25 a.m.

New evidence introduced. Blood was found on a sticker that was placed on AJ after the murder of his parents when he was being interviewed by homicide detectives. The blood on the sticker was from Antonio Sr.

Alarm was set and never went off.

June 31 - 11:07 a.m.

AJ pleads not guilty.

July 31 - 10:53 a.m.

Judge Johnson calls AJ to the front of the courtroom where his attorney explained the motion to use the DNA that was found on a sticker on a piece of AJ’s clothing days before the trial was initially set to begin in June. AJ agreed to allow the evidence into the court.

New evidence: Sources say DNA found on clothing is behind the latest delay in AJ Armstrong’s 3rd murder trial

July 31 - 10:14 a.m.

Judge Kelli Johnson calls the court to order. AJ’s attorney asks to speak to the judge privately in her chambers. When Judge Kelli returned, she asked all witnesses or those who have been subpoenaed to leave the courtroom until they were called to testify. It’s not clear what exactly was discussed during the private session.

