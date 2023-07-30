Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong Jr. heads to trial again Monday

KPRC 2′s ‘The Bench’ returns Monday before the scheduled third trial of Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong Jr.

Starting at 8 a.m. on KPRC 2+ Now, investigative reporter Joel Eisenbaum, Rilwan Balogun, and legal expert Letitia Quinones-Hollins will discuss what is expected to happen after a series of delays in the trial.

That includes the delay after the discovery of DNA evidence on Armstrong Jr.’s clothing. KPRC 2 Investigates first reported the finding.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. before facing the third criminal trial against him. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to several sources, the DNA evidence was found on a Houston Police Department visitor sticker.

Armstrong Jr. acquired the sticker before being questioned by detectives the night his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., were murdered.

The couple was shot in the head inside their southwest Houston bedroom more than seven years ago.

Dawn and Antonio Armstrong

Dawn was dead when the police arrived. Paramedics rushed Armstrong Sr. to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Both were found with pillows over their heads.

The two youngest children were the only ones inside the home during the shootings.

Detectives found a gun left on the counter with a scribbled note stating, “I’ve been watching”.

Sketch of AJ Armstrong during what was supposed to be his first day of trial before it was reset. (KPRC)

Prosecutors say no alarm was tripped, indicating no one may have come into the home to carry out the killings.

Defense lawyers say that’s because the alarm was faulty, and the oldest Joshua brother knew that. He’s known to suffer from mental health issues. Joshua Armstrong is not considered a suspect in this case.

The argument played out during the two previous trials and is expected to be a flash point during the third trial.

At the last minute, prosecutors motioned to change a lay witness from Alarm.com to an expert witness to dispute the defense claims that the alarm did not work correctly.

Judge Kelli Johnson should rule on this witness during the trial.

The trial will be held inside the 178th courtroom and should begin with jury instructions, opening statements, and witnesses.