Sources confirm clothing evidence as cause of latest delay in AJ Armstrong murder trial

HOUSTON – The capital murder trial of Antonio “AJ” Armstrong, Jr. was reset for the second time on Monday morning.

Judge Kelli Johnson declined to discuss the reason for the delay in open court, continuing to cite issues “outside the court’s control.”

But multiple sources confirm to KPRC 2 Investigates that the delay is related to clothing found on Armstrong Jr. the night his parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr., were murdered in their southwest Houston home in 2016.

KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun asked defense attorney Rick Detoto about this latest delay in the trial and whether it’s related to the potential new evidence.

“I’m not allowed to talk about the case,” said Detoto.

Harris County prosecutors also declined to comment on the reason Judge Johnson reset the trial for seven weeks from now.

“I can’t say anything. I’m sorry,” said prosecutor Ryan Trask.

Armstrong Jr. is facing trial for the third time after each of his previous trials ended in a hung jury.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his parents while they slept, when he was just 16 years old. Prosecutors have argued there were no signs of forced entry, so the murder had to have been committed by someone inside the home.

Armstrong Jr. has maintained his innocence for seven straight years since, and his family unwaveringly stands behind him.

Following the announcement of another delay in the trial Monday, Armstrong Jr.’s great-uncle spoke with KPRC 2 Investigates.

“My one word to describe today is frustrating, flying in from Atlanta to be here last Monday and doing the same thing last night. I came in and then you have another delay, another postponement. We’ve been waiting seven years. Enough is enough,” said Harvey Armstrong. “I really want to see what’s going on. I want to see what’s being presented concerning his case.”

Judge Johnson encouraged those gathered in court Monday not to speculate on the reason for the delay in Armstrong Jr.’s trial.

“I think it is to everyone, you know, she doesn’t want anyone to speculate because if it does get out, and the jurors hear that, then it could taint their view and what their verdict should be,” said ‘The Bench’ criminal trial expert Letitia Quinones-Hollins.

Opening statements are now scheduled to begin on July 31 at 10:30 a.m. with an expected end date of Aug. 25.

