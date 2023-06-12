Opening statements in AJ Armstrong’s 3rd murder trial delayed to July

Opening statements in Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr.’s third murder trial have been delayed for the second time.

HOUSTON – Opening statements in Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr.’s third murder trial have been delayed for the second time.

On Monday morning, Judge Kelli Johnson, who continues to cite reasons “outside the court’s control,” delayed Armstrong Jr.’s trial to July 31.

This comes one week after the trial was originally delayed on Monday, June 5. On that day, Judge Johnson also cited reasons “outside the court’s control.” stating that a continual ongoing issue needs to be addressed.

There has not been much comment on what the issue may be, but the judge said it’s a continual ongoing issue that needs to be addressed and proceeded to stress to the audience not to speculate on the reason for the delay.

So, what happens next?

The trial, which is supposed to last about three to four weeks, has now been set back for an additional seven weeks. Many are now wondering how this could affect the jury, which was a rigorous process that lasted nearly a month.

