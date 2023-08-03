‘The alarm doesn’t lie, you lie’: Alarm systems accuracy takes center on Day 4 of Antonio Armstrong Jr. murder trial

‘In my mind, it’s not the accused, it’s he killed his parents’: Prospective juror dismissed in AJ Armstrong re-trial for

HOUSTON – Thursday is Day 4 of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third murder re-trial.

We’re picking up where we left off, speaking to the senior vice president of alarm.com after Judge Kelli Johnson decided to suddenly break early on Day 3.

RELATED: ‘It’s all my fault’: 911 call Antonio Armstrong Jr. made on the night of his parents murder played on Day 3

On Day 1 and Day 2, several things were discovered during opening statements from prosecutors, the defense team and the first set of witnesses.

The new DNA evidence that caused a delay at the start of the trial took the spotlight, but other important details were also discussed.

We heard a lot about AJ’s brother, Josh Armstrong’s mental health, along with the alarm system at the residence and the Houston Police Department’s response and investigation.

KPRC 2 will be live daily inside the courtroom and will document new details along with everything you should

Aug. 3 - 8:30 a.m.

The defense team questioned Jason DaCosta, the senior vice president at alarm.com. DaCosta explained his role in this case, saying he was in charge of pulling records for the Armstrong trial in 2019-2020, as well as the current one, and examining the records.

Although DaCosta testified to the accuracy of the reports, saying there was only a 1% chance of inconsistencies, AJ’s attorneys called out several inaccuracies from the month of July 2016, but none on the actual day of the murder, July 29, 2016.

The prosecution team then presented a scenario, which showed how the alarm system tracked AJ’s movements and how he lied about them to his mother. In one of the instances, AJ was caught sneaking out of his home to see his girlfriend and lying to his parents about it. The prosecution team was able to match up AJ’s text message thread to the alarm system, pointing out the exact time he disarmed the alarm and lifted up the garage, to the time he sent a text message to his girlfriend saying he was on the way.

The jury enters the courtroom.

Judge Johnson enters the courtroom and the court is called into order.

Aug. 2 - 4:00 p.m.

Judge Johnson briefly speaks to the prosecution team and the defense team and decides to recess court until Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

