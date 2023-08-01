Antonio Armstrong Jr. murder trial: HPD officers who responded to the scene in 2016 take the stand

HOUSTON – Tuesday is Day 2 of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third murder re-trial. On Day 1, several things were discovered during opening statements from both prosecutors and the defense team.

The new DNA evidence that caused a delay at the start of the trial took the spotlight, but other important details were also discussed.

We heard a lot about AJ’s brother, Josh Armstrong’s mental health, along with the alarm system at the residence and the Houston Police Department’s response and investigation.

KPRC 2 will be live daily inside the courtroom and will document new details along with everything you should know.

Aug. 1 - 9:25 a.m.

The second witness, HPD officer Logan Weber, was called to the stand. Weber has been with HPD for eight years. He was partners with Officer Larzo Maldonado, the first witness to take the stand in the trial.

Weber said he was dispatched to the scene at 1:43 a.m. and arrived at 1:46 a.m. He testified that when he arrived at the Armstrong residence, the scene was very dark and calm. He said he and his partner waited on a sergeant to arrive before entering the residence.

When asked about AJ’s demeanor that night, the officer said he remembers him being very calm.

Weber’s testimony was highly fixated on the amount of time he spent with AJ since he and his partner were in charge of transporting him to the homicide office. Weber was also the officer who placed the sticker on AJ, the same sticker which contained the DNA evidence that was recently discovered by prosecutors.

Aug. 1 - 8:57 a.m.

The first witness of the day was called to the stand, HPD Sgt. Tavis Parkerson. Parkerson, who has been with HPD for 23 years, was the only other sergeant to respond to the Armstrong residence on the night of the murder. He said he was dispatched at 1:44 a.m. and arrived around 1:55 a.m.

During his testimony, it was revealed that he was the officer who unlocked the back door of the Armstrong residence, which helps back prosecutors claim that no one broke into the Armstrong residence and that the home was completely locked and secure when officers arrived.

While being questioned by AJ’s attorney, it was revealed that Officer Parkerson did not follow protocol by not writing a report after the crime scene. The defense then questioned if he remembered every detail from that night, putting his “unlocking the back door claim” into question.

The officer also claimed that another officer picked up the weapon, which was on the kitchen counter, possibly contaminating the scene.

Aug. 1 - 8:55 a.m.

The jury entered the courtroom.

Aug. 1 - 8:44 a.m.

Judge Kelli Johnson entered the courtroom.

