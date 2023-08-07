Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s cellphone activity from the night of his parent’s murder revealed to jury

HOUSTON – It’s the second week of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

Last week, 17 witnesses were called on week one of the trial, which ended with Judge Kelli Johnson expressing concerns about Dawn Armstrong’s cellphone. But jurors didn’t see this evidence.

The judge said she had concerns with the phone’s chain of custody because of how it was sent to an outside company to get into the password-protected phone.

Aug. 7 - 8:35 a.m.

Week one ended with Nathan Gates returning to the stand to present extracted evidence from Dawn Armstrong’s cellphone.

On Monday, Judge Johnson allowed the evidence into the court, which showed a text message and picture Dawn had sent to her family on July 26, 2016, two days before she was murdered. The message contained a picture of a carpet burn with the text, “AJ caught the house on fire. We stopped it. He is lying.” In which AJ’s brother responded with three question marks.

AJ’s phone was taken the next day, which we learned in a text message thread with his girlfriend.

On the day after his phone was taken, his iCloud was logged into using an iPad and Gates said he later discovered the search about blowing up a car.

Gates also went through AJ’s cellphone activity the night of his parent’s murder and compared it to the alarm activity. Here’s what we learned:

1:04 a.m. - AJ’s phone was plugged into a charger

1:08 a.m. - Aj’s phone unplugged

1:09 a.m. - Upstairs motion detector activated

1:16 a.m. - The display screen (when there’s movement around the phone, examples: notifications, movement in pockets etc.) on AJ’s phone is turned on and then goes off immediately after

1:19 a.m. - Display screen turns on

1:21 a.m. - Display screen turns off

1:24 a.m. - Display screen turns on

1:25 a.m. - The living room motion detector activated

1:40 a.m. - Display screen turns on

1:40 a.m. - AJ makes 911 call

1:56 a.m. - Phone locked

1:57 a.m. - AJ calls his brother Josh

1:58 a.m. - Phone locked

2:00 a.m. - Josh returns AJ’s call

Before AJ’s phone went quiet shortly after 1 a.m., Gates said he was browsing social media sites.

Aug. 7 - 8:35 a.m.

The jury enters the courtroom.

Aug. 7 - 8:31 a.m.

Judge Kelli Johnson enters the courtroom room. Court is called into order.

