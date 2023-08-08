Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial: Blood spatter expert walks jury through how she found new DNA evidence after 7 years

HOUSTON – It’s the second week of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

Last week, 17 witnesses were called on week one of the trial.

Aug. 8 - 10:00 a.m.

Day 7 of the trial started with Rossi back on stand, explaining how she found the DNA evidence.

Rossi said she initially went to the Houston Police Department’s evidence room to look at the pillows that were taken into evidence. She said when she got to the building, one of the employees gave her a list of evidence from the Armstrong case and instructed her to highlight all evidence she wanted to take a look at.

Rossi said she noticed AJ’s clothing was a part of the evidence and asked to see them, along with the pillows. She said she wanted to see AJ’s clothing because she knew they had not been looked at by a blood analyst expert, although she initially didn’t come to look at them.

When inspecting AJ’s clothing, she said she noticed brownish/reddish stains on his shirt and decided to call the Harris County Forensic Center for a presumptive blood test.

Rossi said she then peeled back the sticker and found two stains. In total, Rossi said she tested three or free areas on the shirt and the two blood stains found on the stickers. Both spots on the sticker tested positive for blood, and the part of the neck area on AJ’s shirt came back as partially positive for blood, according to Rossi.

She said she usually prefers to take evidence back to her lab in Montgomery County to inspect, but in this case, she did not believe she would find anything and did not deem it necessary.

Rossi then explained the two blood stains found on the sticker on AJ’s shirt. She said the first stain, which she described more as a “blood flake,” could’ve possibly fallen from AJ’s face. The second spot, which she described as an elliptical blood splatter, could have come from the mouth or nose.

Rossi said she cannot exclude cross-contamination as a possibility from previous people handling the evidence over the past seven years.

Aug. 8 - 9:55 a.m.

The jury enters the courtroom.

Aug. 8 - 9:24 a.m.

Judge Kelli Johnson enters the courtroom room. Court is called into order.

