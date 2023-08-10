Antonio Armstrong Jr. trial: Forensic psychiatrist goes over AJ’s brother’s mental health on Day 9

‘In my mind, it’s not the accused, it’s he killed his parents’: Prospective juror dismissed in AJ Armstrong re-trial for

HOUSTON – It’s the second week of Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

So far, we’ve heard from over 21 witnesses in the case where AJ is accused of murdering his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn in 2016.

Aug. 10 - 8:55 a.m.

The state’s final witness is called to the stand, Dr. Ian Lamourbux, a forensic psychologist.

Lamourbux was hired by the state to look at the several files and pieces of evidence in the Armstrong case, including crime scene photos, homicide interviews, medical records and text messages.

A lot of Lamourbux’s testimony was focused on Josh’s mental health. Lamourbux said he reviewed text messages between Dawn and Josh, which showed they leaned on one another a lot for emotional support. He said Dawn’s and Josh’s relationship was very close and he supported his mother through her rough patch with AJ.

Lamourbux said the opposite of Dawn’s and AJ’s relationship during his testimony. He said AJ seemed to be very manipulative, dismissive and showed no empathy in the text threat with his mother.

Aug. 10 - 8:45 a.m.

The jury enters the courtroom.

Aug. 10 - 8:35 a.m.

Judge Kelli Johnson enters the courtroom room. Court is called into order.

