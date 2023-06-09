Mother of late Migos rapper Takeoff sues Houston venue where he was killed

HOUSTON – A little more than seven months ago, Migos rapper Kirsnick “Takeoff” Khari Tiquon Ball was shot and killed outside 810 Bowling & Billiards.

The man accused of killing Takeoff is Partick Xavier Clark, 33. Clark posted a $1 million bond and was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on May 25.

Now, Takeoff’s mother is suing the venue for $1 million over his death. Listed in the complaint is 810 Houston, LLC, LVA4 Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners, Midway Companies, and Cushman & Wakefield of Texas.

Takeoff was invited to the bowling alley for a private party where a “lucrative dice game” took place. He was shot around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1. Investigators said he was an innocent bystander.

Davenport is Takeoff’s estate administrator. She alleges the “Defendants were responsible for the operation, management, access, and safety of 810 Houston and its invitees.”

The lawsuit states the defendants did not inspect, maintain or secure the property.

“Defendants provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees,” the lawsuit claims.

It goes on to state, “Defendants had actual and/or constructive knowledge of criminal activity existing on their premises and in the surrounding area before [Takeoff] was shot and killed” while alleging that there was violent criminal activity on the property and in the area.

The lawsuit claims there are 19 reasons why the defendants failed to provide a safe environment.

“Defendants are liable for the assault, battery, shooting, and death of [Takeoff],” the lawsuit added.

Davenport is asking for $1 million in compensation for her son’s death. If she wins the case in Harris County, it will be up to a jury as to how much money she will receive.

