Your ride to the rodeo: Things to know about parking and transportation

HOUSTON – We kicked off the party early last week with a KPRC 2 Houston Life Rodeo Special, covering everything from the rides, performances, and clothes! But what about your ride to the rodeo? Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes helps break down all of your options!

First things first, have a plan!

Houston’s most popular museums will be packed this spring break. Couple that with all the rodeo-goers heading to NRG Park, and it could be a perfect recipe for a traffic disaster. So all drivers in general, heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo or anywhere within a five-mile radius of NRG Park, should do their homework and be flexible. You better have a game plan way in advance.

METRO Services to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Rope a ride on METRO to the HLSR and leave your horseless buggy at home. From METRORail to local bus and METRO’s Maxey Road Park & Ride service, there are several options to fit your schedule.

Rides on METRORail and local buses are just $1.25 each way. Children five years and under ride for free.

Visitors who want quick access to the event can park one METRORail stop away from NRG Park at the Fannin South Transit Center for $20 (cash only). All vehicle occupants will receive a round-trip rail ticket at no additional cost.

All other shuttle locations will be served by Rodeo Express and managed by RodeoHouston. Fees and schedules vary. Visit the RodeoHouston website for more information. Round-trip shuttle rides are also available from METRO’s Maxey Road Park & Ride for $4. Shuttle service from the lot to NRG Stadium is available daily from 5 to 9 p.m. The last bus departs from the stadium at 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Know Before You Go,” Houston METRO says. Planning ahead is key to a successful rodeo experience. Street closures and increased pedestrian traffic near NRG Park will likely cause delays. METRO offers these tips:

Visit RideMETRO.org for everything you need to know about METRO services during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Purchase transit fare with your smartphone and skip the lines with METRO Q Mobile Ticketing . METRO Q® Fare Card, METRO Day Pass and cash will also be accepted.

Plan trips in advance with the RideMETRO app . To plan a trip, choose the “Plan Your Trip” option. Enter a starting location and destination, and METRO’s Trip Planner will provide a simple step-by-step itinerary.

Sign up for METRO Service Alerts . Get real-time information on specific routes, including updates on delays and detours delivered directly to your phone.

Public Passenger Drop-Off

Gate 9 off Kirby Drive- NOTE: Kirby Drive is closed at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.

Driving directions: Take Main St. to Westridge, and head east to Gate 9.

Uber & Lyft Ride Sharing

Drop-offs and pick-ups are in the yellow lot.

Entrance Gate 16B off Main St.; from the northbound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot. There is no left turn lane access allowed from the southbound lanes of Main Street.

Trams

Trams run by Rodeo committee members offer visitors free rides to and from parking lots and the grounds, as well as to and from NRG Center and NRG Arena.

They operate from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Blue Line, Orange Line, Red Line, 610 Line, and Yellow Line.

Parking

Parking in the RodeoHouston lots is $25 per vehicle. There are several options for parking including park and ride locations or just taking the MetroRail.