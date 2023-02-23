Rope a ride to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with METRO

HOUSTON – Want to avoid parking fees and traffic while heading to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

Well, now you can rope a ride on METRO and leave your horseless buggy at home.

From METRORail to local bus and METRO’s Maxey Road Park & Ride service, there are several options to fit your schedule.

METRO Services to RodeoHouston

Rides on METRORail and local buses are $1.25 each way. Children 5 years and under ride for free.

Visitors who want quick access to the event can park one METRORail stop away from NRG Park at the Fannin South Transit Center for $20 (cash only). All vehicle occupants will receive a round-trip rail ticket at no additional cost.

Round-trip shuttle rides are also available from METRO’s Maxey Road Park & Ride for $4. Shuttle service from the lot to NRG Stadium is available daily from 5 to 9 p.m. The last bus departs from the stadium at 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All other shuttle locations will be served by Rodeo Express and managed by RodeoHouston. Fees and schedules vary. Visit the RodeoHouston website for more information.

Know Before You Go

Planning ahead is key to a successful rodeo experience. Street closures and increased pedestrian traffic near NRG Park will likely cause delays. METRO offers these tips:

Visit RideMETRO.org for everything you need to know about METRO services during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Purchase transit fare with your smartphone and skip the lines with METRO Q Mobile Ticketing . METRO Q® Fare Card, METRO Day Pass and cash will also be accepted.

Plan trips in advance with the RideMETRO app . To plan a trip, choose the “Plan Your Trip” option. Enter a starting location and destination, and METRO’s Trip Planner will provide a simple step-by-step itinerary.

Sign up for METRO Service Alerts . Get real-time information on specific routes, including updates on delays and detours delivered directly to your phone.

METRO Staff is Ready to Help

Additional METRO police officers, fare inspectors as well as bus and rail supervisors will be stationed along the system to provide directions and help ensure safety. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are reminded to pay attention and Stop, Look and Listen when near tracks.