RodeoHouston, NRG Park correct ADA violations for people with disabilities ahead of 2023 season, US Attorney says

HOUSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and NRG Park are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act following a yearlong investigation.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas said in a news release that the investigation into accessibility for people with disabilities included the entire NRG Park area, including NRG Stadium and the outdoor areas.

The investigation stemmed from numerous complaints from disability advocates after they said RodeoHouston did not provide enough accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible routes.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said RodeoHouston fully cooperated with the investigation and officials worked to correct violations identified by officials before the start of the 2023 Rodeo season.

These corrections include:

Increased accessibility of porta-potties, dining areas, and seating

Stair-lift added to NRG Arena

Revised elevator policy during the Rodeo to improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Revised parking policies and accessible drop-off points.

“HLSR did the right thing and made its facilities accessible to the entire community, including those with disabilities,” said Hamdani. “With the cooperation of the HLSR and NRG Park, and after my office’s investigation, all individuals in the district will have a chance to enjoy the Rodeo.”

This year’s RodeoHouston runs from Feb. 28 to March 17.

To learn more about the steps RodeoHouston is taking to accommodate guests with disabilities, click here.

To file a complaint or comment, or to learn more about the ADA, contact the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Texas at 713-567-9140 or email here.

