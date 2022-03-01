Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo compliance review to evaluate accessibility for disabled people

HOUSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office will conduct a compliance review of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to evaluate accessibility for disabled individuals planning to attend the event, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

The investigation stems from complaints that Rodeo Houston, which will run from Feb. 28 to March 20, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating and accessible routes. The review will be conducted under Title III of the ADA which prohibits private places of public accommodation to discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

Since 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has claimed it has committed more than $550 million to Texas youth and education, including $27 million to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. It further claims to be one of the largest scholarship providers in the country.

The HLSR also reports that in 2019, it generated a total economic impact of $227 million and total economic activity of $391 million in Greater Houston. Over 2.5 million people attended the Houston Rodeo in 2019.

To file a comment or complaint, or to learn more about the ADA, individuals can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas at (713) 567-9140 or via email.