What if you had a pony? Read the heartwarming imaginings of Houston Rodeo’s student writing competition winners🐎🖊️

HOUSTON – What if you had a pony? That’s the question the Houston Rodeo posed to Texas fourth graders for its third-annual student writing competition.

Students from all over Texas answered the call with funny, sweet and heartwarming stories and poems rich with their wild imaginings. From the submissions, judges selected six winners and two Trailblazer’s Choice Award recipients.

Read the winning essays and poems below.

Winner - Essay: Claire Pumphrey, Morgan Elementary

I was sitting on a hay bale, feeling the freezing cold air tickling my hair, the wind brushing my face as it sent leaves falling off trees. I could hear distant moo’s and dad’s loud tractor. My brother was playing around and I was sitting, thinking, like usual. This time was different. I had just asked dad for a pony and he refused. So, I wondered, what if he’d said yes?

I’d race our chestnut pony, Wildflower, across the farm until we were swallowed up by the canopy of trees. While jostling along, we’d stop whenever the metal detector beeped. At first, we wouldn’t find anything exciting, just bottlecaps and soda cans. Then as we passed under the arched tree, I imagined we had entered an enchanted section of the forest. We would soon hear a loud “BEEEEEEP.” I’d slide off Wildflower, crouch on the musky floor and start digging. We would find an ancient coin! Squinting at the coin, it was dated 1836. How cool and rare! I imagined it being dropped by someone coming to defend the Alamo. Later I heard dad searching for our bull that was lost in the woods.

Wildflower and I would dash to the far back of the woods. We would weave like a needle and thread through the trees then trail the peaceful river listening for any sign. Suddenly, I’d hear a faint ‘Moo!’ I’d follow the sound, see the bull and dash after it. We’d be on its tail, swerving around, leading it towards its group and rounding it back in. Dad would look at me and say, “You know cowgirl, someday you might be good riding in a rodeo.”

“Hey you two, are you ready to go?” I was startled out of my daydream to see dad standing behind us. I nodded and slid down the bale wiping my hands on my jeans. Was the story in my head ever going to come true? Weeks later, my parents surprised us with a puppy! I wonder if she likes to treasure hunt and chase cows?

Runner-up - Essay: Logan Torres, Arcadia First Baptist Christian School

I was training my pony when I got the newspaper. When I looked at it, my eyes widened with joy. It said anyone who had a pony could participate in a race this Saturday! I had to participate. I could not miss out on this! I had to practice because I knew there would be other people participating.

It’s the Tuesday before the race which means I only have three days to practice. I am sitting at the kitchen table when I notice the newspaper on the counter. It says there’s a fifty percent chance of storms all week! I gasp. Hopefully I can still practice for the race! I better get to bed before it gets too late.

The next day I looked outside. It was thundering, and it was like that the rest of the week. I hadn’t been able to practice. Now I’ll never win! I get handed the newspaper, I look at it, and see the race has been rescheduled till next week because of the storm. Now I have time to practice! Also, hopefully it won’t be storming.

I practice all week until the day comes. I head to the race and get ready. The racing coaches count down from ten to one, then say go! I jumped on my pony. It was a two-mile race so even if I got a little behind, I could still catch up. After about four minutes of riding, everyone was behind me except for one person. It is a close race, and the finish line is just up ahead. It is neck and neck, but I cross the finish line first. The person in second place was sad, but I cheered him up and told him he did a good job. I asked him if he wanted to be friends and he said yes. I taught him how to race faster and he beat me in the next race. I still cheered him on though and said congratulations. Because that’s what real friends do. Now I have a new friend and so does my pony!

Second Runner-Up - Essay: Madison Kloesel, Walnut Springs Elementary

If I had a pony my life would be complete, a perfect cowgirl I would be! My pony would be named something tough like maybe Storm Chaser or Tornado.

One night I had a dream that I was walking downtown because I didn’t have a pony to ride. I saw a lady with three ponies. Three ponies! I went over to get closer to the ponies and noticed a sign behind the lady that said pony challenge. Take care of a pony for three weeks and see if you can win the prize, a free pony. I said “that is the most amazing thing ever!” I signed up straight away and waited to see what pony I would be given the next day for the challenge. Our family went to sit on the porch and waited for my pony to arrive. There it came! The pony trailer parked by my house and there coming out of the trailer was the most beautiful pony ever! It also looked tough like it could take on anything! It was perfect! I ran over to the pony named, Canyon. She was brown all over, her mane and tail were a lighter brown. In the next few weeks Canyon and I became the best of friends. Canyon had to help with work around the fields but we also got to play a lot. I gave her baths and fed her every day. We ran around the fields over and over and I taught her tricks.

After the three weeks, I took her to the downtown stables and was ready to show off the hard work Canyon and I put in. We showed all of our tricks and Canyon looked like she was having the best time of her life and so was I. We won the contest and Canyon was officially mine. We headed home to celebrate. Next, I felt tapping on my head and was awaken by my little sister playing with my little ponies on my head.

Even though it was just a dream, I hope someday I will have a pony.

Trailblazer’s Choice Award - Essay: Shiloh Balasuriya, T.H. Rogers Elementary

Have you ever thought of what it’d be like to get a pony? Those small, cute horses that you see in petting zoos? Personally, I’ve always wanted to own one. I love their smallness and their personality and everything about them. I know exactly what I’d do if I had a pony.

First, I’d name it. Something cheerful, like Randalf. Yes! Randalf would be his official name. I’d take him to an arena and ride him a little for fun. Then, we’ll go to my favorite restaurant. I can get my favorite meal, and Randalf can get grass with a side of apple slices. After that I’ll show him around, introduce him to my family, neighbors, and friends. Once he’s settled into my neighborhood, we can head to my house to rest. I bet he’ll love my room!

I know ponies are smart, so the next day I’ll start teaching Randalf to read and write. If he’s going to live with me, he should be a least a little civilized. I’ll also teach him manners and maybe even how to talk! Once he can do those things, I’ll enroll Randalf in my school so he can be with me all the time. He can learn some math there, too. Slowly, I’ll get him used to human food to save me the trouble of bringing in fresh hay every day. Mom wouldn’t like that.

When Randalf is older, he can use his reading and writing skills to become a bestselling author. I could be his publisher! His number one book would be “To Pony or Not to Pony.” He’ll become a celebrity! He can also pursue an art career, making artwork by dipping his hooves in paint and stepping on a canvas. We can sell his paintings for billions and trillions of dollars. Well, maybe not that much. He’ll get all the profit either way.

Randalf would be the best pony ever! Even with all the work I’ll have to put into it, having a pony would be worth all the trouble in the world.

Winner - Poetry: Mackenzie Wood, Serene Hills Elementary

If I had a pony, I would brush her curly mane

I would ride her day and night and sometimes in the rain

She would prance, gallop and trot with such style and grace

That I would have stop to stroke her soft, perfect face

If I had a pony, she would have long, soft hair

To keep her warm and cozy in the cold winter air

She would have a beautiful white coat that had a little bit of gray

That sparkled like snow on a cold winter’s day

If I had a pony, her bushy tail would be a light-colored peach

That almost looked like sand on a California beach

She would have brilliant blue crystal eyes, shining like glitter

And the first time I saw her, my heart began to twitter

Runner-Up - Poetry: Owen Greening, Bess Campbell Elementary

If I had a pony, we’d visit the Galveston sand.

We’d even ride a ferry and trot along the Strand.

I would ride him all the way down to the Pleasure Pier.

It would be so fun; we’d want to go each year.

If I had a pony, San Antonio is where I’d ride.

Down to the River Walk there’d be shade for us to hide.

We’d visit the Alamo’s historic battle sight,

To see where Texans fought with bravery and might.

If I had a pony, Houston would be our destination.

Home of the Astros, the in all the nation.

We would gallop to NTG for the world-famous rodeo

To see the ropers and riders put on an amazing show.

Even after this long ride, there’s so much more to see.

Hop on a pony of your own and ride along with me.

Second Runner-Up - Poetry: Emery Becker, Bluff Dale Elementary

If I had a pony,

I’d jump atop her back.

I’d ride like a king And nibble on her tack.

If I had a pony,

I’d steal little bites of food

When she wasn’t looking,

So she wouldn’t think I’m rude.

If I had a pony,

We’d cuddle up at night,

Keeping each other warm

Beneath the stars so bright.

If I had a pony,

I’d feel her silky coat,

But I could never have a pony.

Alas, I’m just a goat!

Trailblazer’s Choice Award - Poetry: Elizabeth Alexander, Homeschool

If I had a pony, I would ride through lush meadows

and hide from dark shadows.

I would gallop with you through sunny trails

and drink from chilly water pails.

I would splash through clear blue streams,

and try to have pleasant dreams.

I would feed you extra corn and hay,

so that together, we may happily play.

I would brush your shiny mane,

as well as spending time to train.

I would teach you to ride double

and ride through rain filled puddles.

I would sit on you bareback

and ride on you with western tack.

I would love you like a friend

and make sure you are loved until the end.

Oh! The things I would do, if only I had you!

Congratulations from KPRC 2 to the winners and those recognized by the Rodeo. Share your well-wishes in the comments.

