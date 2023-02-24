🔒From super-cute rabbits to super dogs -- At Houston Rodeo, these are the adorable, amazing events you really shouldn’t miss

HOUSTON – Every day, all day, for 20 days, NRG Center and NRG Arena will host a livestock show and horse show. Visitors can see exhibitors show about a dozen species of animals including cattle, pigs, llamas, alpacas, rabbits and more.

There’s so much happening simultaneously, day in and day out, at numerous locations, it’s easy to miss the most entertaining events. Read on for some of the sweetest, strangest and wildest shows you can see during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo -- and find out when and where to watch them.

🦙 Llama and Alpaca Parade and Costume Show

Hundreds of alpacas are expected in Houston in March for the Llama and Alpaca Show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The most popular event of the Llama and Alpaca Show, held March 16 through March 19, is also its first, the Llama and Alpaca Parade, which has exhibitors parade their costumed animals between NRG Arena and the Astrodome. The parade will be held on March 16, at 4 p.m.

A Llama Costume Show will be held in NRG Arena Hall A at 8 a.m. the following day and an Alpaca Costume Show will be held in the same location at 10:30 a.m. on March 18. Per the Rodeo’s Exhibitor Handbook, participants are judged on “the basic skills in fitting, grooming, following directions and style of presenting the animal to the judge for evaluation.”

🐶 Hard Dog/Fast Dog Championship

Police dogs will gather at the main arena in NRG Center at 5 p.m. on March 3 to demonstrate their bite strength, speed and more.

🐇 Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest

During the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest, competitors will showcase their creativity and originality.

For the event, which is split into two waves and held over two nonconsecutive days, participants dress themselves and their furry companions in complimentary costumes.

The rabbit and cavy costume contests will consist of five categories; Best Rodeo Theme, Most Elaborate Costume, Funniest Costume, Best Character Impersonation, and Most Colorful Costume.

The contest will be held in NRG Arena Hall B at 2 p.m. on March 4 and 7.

🐕 Sheep Dog Trials

Sheep dogs and wannabe sheep dogs will gather at the main arena in NRG Center at 9 a.m. on March 5, to compete in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Sheep Dog Trials.

🐶 Disc Dogs

At the Disc Dogs show, held in NRG Center main arena on March 19, at 4 and 6 p.m., watch dogs weave, soar through the air, jump onto their handler’s back and more.

🐎 Donkey and Mule Show

The Donkey and Mule show highlights donkey and mule competition, and features the popular coon mule jump, single hitch obstacle driving contests and “Ear of the Year” awards for the donkey and mule whose measurable ear spans are the widest.

The Donkey and Mule Show will be held March 18 and 19 in NRG Arena. Competitions begin at 8 a.m. both days.

