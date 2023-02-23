5 amazing reasons why you should watch the KPRC 2 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Special🤠

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is Ready 2 Rodeo. If you’re not feeling it yet, you will be after watching the KPRC 2 primetime special.

Here are all the reasons you should watch:

1. It airs Thursday night from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

That’s the perfect time to take a break from Peacock and Netflix, y’all. Perfect.

Take a break from bingeing your latest real crime documentary and enjoy some amazing coverage by your favorite local station. We got you. And seriously, you’ll sleep better if you watch us and not more crime experts talking about blood trails and DNA. Okay, we know that stuff can be seriously addictive, but really, you’re gonna love the baby animals, the competition and the fascinating and fun inside look into all the amazingness the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer this year and always.

2. You get to hang out with KPRC 2 gems Sofia Ojeda and Keith Garvin.

Two of the best in the biz and the kindest, too. Okay, we know we’re a little biased on this because we work with them every day, but seriously, think about it: Thursday night with the Netflix home screen (because you can never decide what to watch) or Sofia and Keith? No contest! Sofia and Keith showing you the best bits of rodeo joy are beyond what you need Thursday night. It’ll get you in a great mood for Friday, y’all.

And if you miss it (which we know you would never do), you'll be able to catch it again on Click2Houston.com, our kick-butt livestream KPRC 2+ and our eventual rebroadcast on KPRC 2.

3. The Best Exclusive Interview

As part of the special, “Houston Life” co-host Derrick Shore sits down for an exclusive interview with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about his involvement in the rodeo. You need to enjoy this preview clip, y’all. We can’t wait to share the entire interview with you. Read more about it here.

4. It’ll get you in the Rodeo spirit.

Sometimes it seems like time is passing too quickly and you can’t believe that the rodeo is finally here. Don’t slide into rodeo with the default setting activated, prime yourself for a good time with KPRC 2 and the fun that is coming your way, from the carnival rides to competitions to the fattening fried food you’ll spend much of the year trying to burn off. And, if you’re a rodeo newbie or a Houston native who has gone a million times, you’ll learn more about the new things that are coming to the biggest rodeo in the world so you don’t miss a beat at the heart of Houston during its most exciting time of the year.

5. You’ll feel part of the community.

It’s easy to feel like an island, but Rodeo has a way of connecting us all for a time. Under an arena. In a carnival. In competition. As neighbors. As friends. As competitors. As Houstonians and Texans. Join us at KPRC 2 as we connect you to this crazy-big, crazy-fun, crazy-joyous community event that unites us for a time amid our crazy lives. See you there, friends. Remember -- it airs Thursday night from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’ll be watching. Will you?

Let us know what you love about rodeo in the comments and share your fave Rodeo pics on Click2Pins. There’s a rodeo category under events, y’all. We could feature your favorites as we celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during our special on social media and all rodeo season.