54º

Local News

KPRC 2+ is your home for local news, weather, and live events on your television

Download the free KPRC 2+ app for your Smart TV

Tags: KPRC2+, Watch live
(KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

The Olympic Games are on late tonight on KPRC 2. We’ll join you on TV at 11:30 p.m, but you can catch the top headlines and weather earlier by tuning in at 10 p.m. on Click2Houston.com and on KPRC 2+.

KPRC 2+ is an app you can download on your television by searching KPRC on your ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.  Get KPRC 2+ for free to gain access to local news, weather, live events, and more on your TV whenever you want.

RELATED: Download FREE apps from KPRC 2 on your Apple or Android phone!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.