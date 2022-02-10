KPRC 2+ is your home for local news, weather, and live events on your television

The Olympic Games are on late tonight on KPRC 2. We’ll join you on TV at 11:30 p.m, but you can catch the top headlines and weather earlier by tuning in at 10 p.m. on Click2Houston.com and on KPRC 2+.

KPRC 2+ is an app you can download on your television by searching KPRC on your ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV. Get KPRC 2+ for free to gain access to local news, weather, live events, and more on your TV whenever you want.

RELATED: Download FREE apps from KPRC 2 on your Apple or Android phone!