Sunday, Houston Life’s Derrick Shore sat down for an exclusive interview with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson. During that interview Shore shared one of his favorite quotes with Jackson. The quote is actually from Shore’s mom.

“My mom always taught me, you treat the janitor and the senator the same.”

Derrick Shore interviews Curtis 50 Cent Jackson. (click2houston.com)

That quote must have really stuck with Jackson, because we heard him use it again during a speech later that evening.

You’ll see more of the interview with Jackson, this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. during KPRC 2′s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Special broadcast live from the Rodeo grounds.