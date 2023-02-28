Houston, are you ready 2 rodeo? Opening day for livestock show and rodeo is Tuesday

HOUSTON – There was the cook-off, the trail rides, and then parade... but Rodeo Houston officially gets underway on Tuesday.

The student competitions begin at 8 a.m., while the carnival, the shopping, and the food booths all open at 10 am.

Howdy bobbleheads are set to be handed out to guests on opening day.

TRANSPORTATION

Metro buses and rails are an affordable way to get you to the livestock show and rodeo. You can also use ride-sharing services such as Lyft or Uber to the yellow lot on Kirby and McNee and walk over. So, wear comfortable boots.

Should you decide to drive, be sure to lasso some patience for the traffic. Parking lots start at $25 per vehicle. There are also a lot of designed spots this year for drivers with disabilities.

PRICING

NRG Park admission is $20 for persons 13 and older. The entry price is $10 for children 12 and under. It’s free for children 2 years old and under. Season passes are $50.

Danielle Grossman, Director of Strategic Communications, said large families can save money by planning around the calendar for food and entry discounts.

“We have family Wednesdays again this year. Every single Wednesday before noon any child under the age of 13 and over the age of 60 will get in for free,” Grossman said.

On March 8, Grossman said access to NRG Park will be free to everyone before noon.

“For the first time ever, we have Community Day,” she said. “We’re so pumped about Community Day because we feel it’s important for everyone in the community to have access to the rodeo.”

Carnival ride tickets run $5 for 10 tickets, but your entry into the park includes access to the petting zoo, birthing centers and livestock area.

“We have tons of opportunities for kids to get their hands dirty and really experience agriculture and livestock and what the rodeo is all about,” Grossman added.

Grossman said there are 11 concert shows that have tickets available for $25.