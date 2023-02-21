Construction could impact your drive to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG

We are just two days away from the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and it all kicks off with the Rodeo Cookoff on Thursday. This means thousands of drivers will making their way toward NRG and the South Loop is about to get pretty busy.

This means thousands of drivers will make their way toward NRG and the South Loop is about to get pretty busy. Right now, the current construction project that is impacting drivers the most is the Texas Department of Transportation’s 610/Cambridge project.

According to TxDOT PIO Bambi Hall, “The project includes work on nine direct connectors. Of those, the following five have already been completed:

IH-610 WB to SH-288 NB

IH-610 WB to SH-288 SB

SH-288 SB to IH-610 WB

SH-288 NB to IH-610 WB

SH-288 NB/SB to Almeda NB

The remaining four are:

SH-288 NB to IH-610 EB and SH-288 SB to IH-610 EB

Construction is projected to begin during the summer of 2024. Once the work begins, both connectors will be closed, and the corresponding traffic will be detoured accordingly. The projected downtime is approximately six months.

IH-610 EB to SH-288 SB and IH-610 EB to SH-288 NB

Construction is projected to begin late 2024. Once the work begins, both connectors will be closed, and the corresponding traffic will be detoured accordingly. The projected downtime is approximately eight months.”

Here’s the latest:

I-610 South Loop eastbound main lanes between Fannin Street and Scott Street are being reconstructed and anticipated for completion in late 2024. Work includes: