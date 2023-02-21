Construction could impact your drive to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG

HOUSTON – We are just two days away from the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and it all kicks off with the Rodeo Cookoff on Thursday.
This means thousands of drivers will make their way toward NRG and the South Loop is about to get pretty busy. Right now, the current construction project that is impacting drivers the most is the Texas Department of Transportation’s 610/Cambridge project.
According to TxDOT PIO Bambi Hall, “The project includes work on nine direct connectors. Of those, the following five have already been completed:
- IH-610 WB to SH-288 NB
- IH-610 WB to SH-288 SB
- SH-288 SB to IH-610 WB
- SH-288 NB to IH-610 WB
- SH-288 NB/SB to Almeda NB
The remaining four are:
- SH-288 NB to IH-610 EB and SH-288 SB to IH-610 EB
- Construction is projected to begin during the summer of 2024. Once the work begins, both connectors will be closed, and the corresponding traffic will be detoured accordingly. The projected downtime is approximately six months.
- IH-610 EB to SH-288 SB and IH-610 EB to SH-288 NB
- Construction is projected to begin late 2024. Once the work begins, both connectors will be closed, and the corresponding traffic will be detoured accordingly. The projected downtime is approximately eight months.”
Here’s the latest:
Current construction activity
I-610 South Loop eastbound main lanes between Fannin Street and Scott Street are being reconstructed and anticipated for completion in late 2024. Work includes:
- Removing the old retaining walls from the I-610 bridge over FM 521/ Almeda Rd., installing drill shafts for the proposed new bridge over FM 521/Almeda Rd.
- Working on the proposed retaining walls for the new bridge over FM 521/Almeda Rd.
- Installing computerized transportation management system and signal systems for the new proposed Cambridge intersection that will cross under I-610 South Loop main lanes.
- Adding sidewalks along FM 521/Almeda Rd. and the I-610 eastbound frontage road where sections of roadway are completed.