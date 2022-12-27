Lawyer ‘optimistic’ suspect accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff will have bond lowered to $300K

HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper, Takeoff, appeared in court Tuesday as his attorneys continued the fight to have his $1 million bond lowered.

Another bond reduction hearing for Patrick Clark, 33, is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m., but Clark will not be present as his attorneys have waived his appearance.

Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones, is optimistic her client’s bond will be reduced to $300,000 on Wednesday. She said the family has already secured the funding to bail him out, which she suspects will happen within 24-48 hours after the hearing.

But first, the judge said Quinones must surrender his passport ID to the court. The judge is also reportedly drafting up amended bond conditions for Clark’s release.

Quinones said she found a bail bonds company, Burns Bails Bond, that can do the 24/7 monitoring the judge wanted that would immediately alert the court, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and Quinones if Clark is not where he is supposed to be.

A judge said he was comfortable with those conditions but still uneasy about the potential flight risk.

Prosecutors opposed the state’s request, questioning Clark’s assets. While Clark and his family claims the deejay by trade does not make a salary that could support a high bond, photos obtained by the DA’s office from Clark’s based Instagram account tell a very different story. Clark is seen with stacks of cash, and also had a large amount of cash on him the day he was arrested. At that time, he also had an itinerary for Mexico in his possession.

Clark’s initial bond was set at $2,000,000 but his legal team argued that amount was excessive. They filed a motion on Dec. 13 asking for the bond to be reduced to $100,000. While that request was declined, the new bond was reduced to $1,000,000.

The judge can make a decision on the new reduced amount proposal as early as Wednesday.