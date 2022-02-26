Ready 2 Rodeo: What you need to know before Saturday’s RodeoHouston parade hitting downtown Houston

HOUSTON – RodeoHouston is back, y’all!

Before the show begins at NRG Stadium, numerous pre-Rodeo events are underway this weekend, including the last day of the Bar-B-Que contest happening on Saturday.

Country superstar and fan-favorite Cody Johnson is set to kick off the parade as Grand Marshal. He is also scheduled to take the RodeoHouston stage on Monday.

KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti, Anthony Yanez, Amy Davis, and Cathy Hernandez will be riding the KPRC 2 chuckwagon during the parade along with other notable floats, marching bands and many more.

Here’s what you need to know as the pre-Rodeo festivities begin!

Rodeo Run

The 2022 Rodeo Run is scheduled to take place prior to the start of the parade, beginning with the 10K Wheelchair Division at 9 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K and timed 5K divisions.

2022 Rodeo Run Schedule (KPRC)

Parade route

The parade route starts at the intersection of Walker and Bagby Streets, and ends in front of Heritage Plaza on Bagby and Lamar Streets.

2022 RodeoHouston parade (KPRC)

Street closures

Several areas of downtown Houston will be closed to traffic beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday and will reopen shortly after 2 p.m.

Parking

Parking is available at the Theater District on Dallas Street, and in parking garages on Walker and Main Streets.

