PHOTOS: These are the new rides coming to Rodeo Houston carnival

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is celebrating its 90th anniversary this season with lots of new additions from dining and shopping to attractions and rides.

This year the carnival is introducing five new rides and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Check out what’s coming to Rodeo Houston:

Atlantis Funhouse: Atlantis is a custom-built, multi-leveled funhouse, themed from the lost city of Atlantis.

Atlantis Funhouse attraction coming to the carnival at Rodeo Houston 2022. (Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

Dragon Family Coaster: Dragon Family Coaster is a family-friendly roller coaster suitable for all ages, themed with spectacular fantasy dragons and multicolored LED lighting.

Dragon Family Coaster attraction coming to the carnival at Rodeo Houston 2022. (Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

Liberty Wheel: The Liberty Wheel is a family-friendly Ferris wheel that is fun for all ages.

Liberty Wheel attraction coming to the carnival at Rodeo Houston 2022. (Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

Moonraker: Moonraker is a super spectacular ride from Europe that is not for the fainthearted, with high-speed twisting and rotating in all directions.

Moonraker attraction coming to that carnival at Rodeo Houston 2022. (Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

Winky the Whale: Winky the Whale is a new children’s ride, where kids ride inside a whale that rotates around, up and down, while splashing in the water

Winky the Whale attraction coming to the carnival at Rodeo Houston 2022. (Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo)

What ride do you want to try out this year? Let us know in the comments.