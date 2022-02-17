Gear up: Houston Rodeo releases 90th anniversary gear for you to show off how rodeo-ready you really are

Houston TX – With the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo soon to be underway, organizers have a fresh line of merchandise to celebrate the event’s 90th anniversary.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to start on Feb, 28, and it’s cause for a big celebration because after missing its 88th and 89th year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rodeo is going all-out by celebrating the 90th year with new merchandise that features these items:

2022 line-up tee shirt, $25

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022 Line up Tee (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

2022 BBQ T-shirt, $20

Houston Livestock show and Rodeo BBQ Contest T-shirt (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

90th Anniversary T-Shirt, Charcoal, $20

Houston Livestock show and Rodeo 90th anniversary charcoal t-shirt (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

90th Anniversary T-Shirt, Grey, $20

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 90th anniversary t-shirt (grey) (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

2022 belt buckle, $200

90th anniversary belt buckle (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

2022 bell pin, $10

90th anniversary bell pin (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

2022 pin set, $20

90th anniversary pin set (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

90th anniversary pin, $8

90th anniversary pin (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

90th anniversary guitar pin, $10

90th anniversary guitar pin (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

90th anniversary canvas bag, $30

90th anniversary canvas bag (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

90th anniversary 8-ounce square shot glass, $5.

90th anniversary 8oz square shotglass (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

The rodeo also has an array of non-90th anniversary merchandise for everyone to enjoy which is also on its website.

What rodeo gear are you going to grab? Let us know in the comments.