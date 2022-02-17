Gear up: Houston Rodeo releases 90th anniversary gear for you to show off how rodeo-ready you really are

Houston TX – With the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo soon to be underway, organizers have a fresh line of merchandise to celebrate the event’s 90th anniversary.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to start on Feb, 28, and it’s cause for a big celebration because after missing its 88th and 89th year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rodeo is going all-out by celebrating the 90th year with
new merchandise that features these items: 2022 line-up tee shirt, $25 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022 Line up Tee (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 2022 BBQ T-shirt, $20 Houston Livestock show and Rodeo BBQ Contest T-shirt (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 90th Anniversary T-Shirt, Charcoal, $20 Ad Houston Livestock show and Rodeo 90th anniversary charcoal t-shirt (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 90th Anniversary T-Shirt, Grey, $20 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 90th anniversary t-shirt (grey) (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 2022 belt buckle, $200 90th anniversary belt buckle (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 2022 bell pin, $10 90th anniversary bell pin (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 2022 pin set, $20 90th anniversary pin set (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 90th anniversary pin, $8 90th anniversary pin (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 90th anniversary guitar pin, $10 90th anniversary guitar pin (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 90th anniversary canvas bag, $30 Ad 90th anniversary canvas bag (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website) 90th anniversary 8-ounce square shot glass, $5. 90th anniversary 8oz square shotglass (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)
The rodeo also has an array of non-90th anniversary merchandise for everyone to enjoy which is also on its
website.
What rodeo gear are you going to grab? Let us know in the comments.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.