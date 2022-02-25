Kendra Scott to offer exclusive jewelry at RodeoHouston

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 18: A view of Kendra Scott's mystery jewelry boxes on display at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Beloved Texas-based jeweler Kendra Scott is releasing exclusive rodeo-themed jewelry at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Available exclusively at the Kendra Scott booth will be “Rodeo Red” and “Rodeo Turquoise” sets including a necklace, earrings and bracelet.

Here’s more information about the Texas-based company’s booth at the rodeo.

Kendra Scott "Rodeo Red" jewelry set exclusively available at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. (Kendra Scott)

Kendra Scott "Rodeo Turquoise" jewelry set exclusively available at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. (Kendra Scott)

For those unable to attend the rodeo, Kendra Scott is offering a line of turquoise magnesite pieces in addition to rodeo-inspired charms in-store and online.

The turquoise magnesite line features the following pieces – Elle Gold Drop Earrings, Elyse 18k Gold Vermeil Double Band Ring, Elisa Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace and Kacey Long Pendant Necklace.

Ad

Kendra Scott’s rodeo-inspired charms include a Cowboy Hat Charm, Y’all Charm and Texas Charm.

Ad

Price range from $52 - $170.