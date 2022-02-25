Kendra Scott to offer exclusive jewelry at RodeoHouston

Beloved Texas-based jeweler Kendra Scott is releasing exclusive rodeo-themed jewelry at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Available exclusively at the Kendra Scott booth will be “Rodeo Red” and “Rodeo Turquoise” sets including a necklace, earrings and bracelet.
Here’s more information about the Texas-based company’s booth at the rodeo.
For those unable to attend the rodeo, Kendra Scott is offering a line of turquoise magnesite pieces in addition to rodeo-inspired charms in-store and online.
The turquoise magnesite line features the following pieces – Elle Gold Drop Earrings, Elyse 18k Gold Vermeil Double Band Ring, Elisa Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace and Kacey Long Pendant Necklace.
Kendra Scott’s rodeo-inspired charms include a Cowboy Hat Charm, Y’all Charm and Texas Charm.
Price range from $52 - $170.