Trail riders return to Memorial Park for Rodeo season

The Houston Rodeo Trail Riders are making their way to Memorial Park on Friday for their historic route to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON – The Houston Rodeo Trail Riders will make their way to Memorial Park on Friday for their historic route to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, more than 1,500 riders are expected to converge at the park on Friday.

It is a tradition that dates back to 1952. Eleven trail ride groups from across Texas will make their way to Memorial Park, camp and then ride together in a parade to the rodeo fairgrounds.

The route is slightly different this year because of construction at Memorial Park but Vice Chairman of the Trail Ride Committee Kacey White said that it will be a great experience for families to watch.

“It’s a wonderful place for the public to gather or watch. It will be cold but we are expecting them all day long, rain or shine,” said White.

The following park areas will be closed from Thursday, Feb. 24 to mid-afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 27 to accommodate Trail Rider groups:

Ad