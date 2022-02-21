LIST: These are local winners and their creations that scored big at Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup, Best Bites in 2022

Local food enthusiasts packed NRG Center on Sunday for a taste of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. That's where the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup and Best Bites Competition was held.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have your perfect pairings.

On Sunday, RodeoHouston hosted its annual Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, awarding the best wines and signature dishes from Houston-area culinary institutions.

Of nearly 100 of the area’s top restaurants entered in this year’s competition, 17 were named a “Best Bites” winner.

2022 Best Bites Winners:

Outstanding Showmanship Award

1st Place: Eculent

2nd Place: Texas Harvest

People’s Choice Award

1st Place: Cotton Culinary : Figgy Piggy

2nd Place: Guard & Grace, A Modern Steakhouse: Oak grilled Creekstone Farms Prime New York Strip with loaded baked potato

Tasty Tradition Award

1st Place: Joyce’s Seafood & Steaks : White chocolate bread pudding

2nd Place: Taste of Texas Restaurant: Certified Angus Beef tenderloin and Megan’s mac & cheese

Trailblazer Appetizer Award

1st Place: Omni Houston : Pork belly skewer, Moroccan BBQ, Carrot Puree, Chicharrone

2nd Place: Songkran Thai Kitchen : Thai Steak Salad (Neu Nam Tok)

3rd Place: Revival Market: Cauliflower Crositini – cauliflower hummus, homemade giardiniera, za’atar, chives

Lone Star Entrée Award

1st Place: Killen’s Tex Mex : Brisket suadero taco with black garlic salsa guacamole and queso fresco, and charro beans with jalapeno sausage

2nd Place: Gus’ Fried Chicken : Fried Chicken Wing

3rd Place: Russo’s Italian Kitchen: Lobster maestro – lobster essence, bianco, tal egio, capelietti, maine lobster, smoked pecan

Two-Steppin’ Dessert Award

1st Place: Egghaus Gourmet : Texas Pecan Croissant

2nd Place: Ragin Cajun : Bread pudding with rum sauce

3rd Place: Ashley Cakes: Carrot Cake

Rookie Award

Craft Creamery: R-C Ranch Wagyu Brisket Ice Cream Sandwich

Trail Boss Food Truck Award

Cruisin Sushi: Cruisin Special Roll – fried roll inside chicken, zucchini, carrots, Monterrey cheese, Tampico, cream cheese and avocado, drizzled with homemade spicy mayo and eel sauce (homemade soy and jalapeno sauce on the side)

Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition paired signature dishes from Houston-area culinary institutions with nearly 500 award-winning wines, including the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion.

The award-winning wines will be auctioned at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 27.

RodeoHouston attendees can also enjoy a selection of the award-winning wines, available for purchase by the glass and bottle, in the Champion Wine Garden throughout the rodeo season, Feb. 28 – March 20.

2022 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Champions:

Grand Champion Best of Show – J. Lohr Vineyards Cuvee PAU Red, Paso Robles, 2017

Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show – Nice Winery Cabernet Franc, Paicines, 2018

Top Red Wine – Three Sticks Pinot Noir, Gap’s Crown Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, 2019

Top White Wine – Ruffino Italian Orvieto Classico DOC, 2020

Top Sparkling Wine – Meiomi Sparkling Rosé, North Coast, 2020

Top Dessert Wine – Pillitteri Estates Winery Vidal Icewine, Niagara On The Lake VQA, 2019

Top Value Wine – Apothic Merlot, California, 2019

Top Wine Company – E&J Gallo Winery•Top Region Wine Company – Ste Michelle Wine Estates

Top Region Wine – Revelry Vintners Limited Edition Reveler Red, Columbia Valley, 2018

Top All-Around Winery – J. Lohr Vineyards

Top Texas Winery – Becker Vineyards

Top Texas Wine – Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red, Texas High Plains, 2017

What wines and dishes are you ready to try? Let us know in the comments.