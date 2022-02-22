9 special things to check out at the 2022 rodeo as Houston celebrates event’s 90th anniversary

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will celebrate its return -- and its 90th anniversary -- in 2022.

The Rodeo will kick off the celebration with Texas native Cody Johnson’s concert, and will close with a special, concert-only performance by George Strait. Organizers also plan to have other new forms of entertainment such as new rides, new food, and new merchandise.

Here are some of the additional attractions for the rodeo’s 90th anniversary:

1. Coca-Cola Ice House

The Coca-Cola Ice House, a Texas-inspired destination, is located between the Astrodome and NRG Stadium. The venue will serve the latest Coca-Cola flavors. Rodeo attendees can also get unique patches available at the Coca-Cola Outfitters.

Coca-Cola Ice House Model (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

2. Commemorative Tickets

Grab a keepsake from your experience at the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration by snagging a commemorative ticket. Commemorative tickets for all 2022 RodeoHouston performances are available for purchase at axs.com. Commemorative tickets can be purchased for $16.

Houston Livestock show and Rodeo Commemorative Tickets (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

3. Fan Zone Photo Opportunity at NRG Stadium

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature a new photo opportunity inside NRG Stadium in Section 124. The second Fan Zone is located in Section 103. A rodeo ticket is required for entrance into NRG Stadium.

4. Miller Time Bar

At this public beer garden, beer will be available for purchase, and guests can enjoy music, seated areas, yard games, and giveaways. Miller Time Bar is located on the north side of NRG Stadium, near the McNee entry and BHP gate

5. The Downtown Mural

The new 90th anniversary rodeo mural in downtown Houston is a western-themed mural that rises nine stories tall and represents the citywide celebration of western heritage. It is located at One Market Square Garage, at the intersection of Prairie St. and Travis St. The mural was designed by GONZO247, a Houston native. The artist is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist and creator of the nearby Houston is Inspired mural. Other local artists helped create the mural.

Rodeo 90th anniversary Mural (Houston Livestock show and Rodeo website)

6. The Jim Beam Backyard

Check out the Jim Beam Backyard, a welcoming backyard-inspired space. The Beam Backyard runs from March 3-4, 3-7 p.m., and Sat, March 5, 1-5 p.m.. Enjoy a complimentary Jim Beam Seltzer (one per person) – with giveaways, games, and photo ops. Must be 21 or older to attend

7. Rodeo Read Along

Bring your little cowboys and cowgirls to a Rodeo Read Along. Reading sessions are less than 30 mins and a Rodeo souvenir will be provided to children at the end, this opportunity will be held at NRG Arena’s Hall C every Friday through Sunday at 2 p.m. and at NRG Center’s Milking Parlor every Friday through Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

8. Photo Opportunity - NRG Center

Rodeo-goers can snap a photo on a replica RpdeoHouston star-shaped stage, or on top of a life-size bull, located inside NRG Center, in the entryway of Hall C, courtesy of Reliant.

9. Since 1932 Photo Opportunity

Rodeo guests will be able to commemorate their 90th anniversary at this photo-op which is located at the northwest corner of NRG Stadium, the structure is an 8-foot 1932 and “Bowlegged H” that signifies 90 years of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

