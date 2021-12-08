So spectacular: KPRC 2′s complete Houston holiday guide

HOUSTON – There’s so much to see and do in the Houston area around the holidays, so we’ve gathered up some of our latest articles featuring the best of the holidays.

Inside this guide, you’ll see our best shopping guides, lists, essays and features that bring you the best of what the area and KPRC 2 has to offer for this season.

Start with the lights

Houston-area holiday lights displays you don’t want to miss this 2021 season - This story has all of the lights displays. You’ll hopefully shine with holiday spirit by the time you visit all of these displays -- or just appreciate the splendor of the season.

Drive-thru holiday lights displays that you’ll want to visit in 2021 - This story has the drive-thru lights options. Take a gander and share with a friend. There are a few options you might not have thought about in a few years.

Inside Pecan Grove’s massive inflatables holiday lights display: Homeowner shares his inspiration, the drive to win, and how it’s done

It’s all going to be okay

The kids are going to be all right: Here’s how to make sure the holiday season really counts this year (and parents don’t lose themselves in the crazy mix of it all) - This essay looks at the season and urges you to take a minute for yourself and be comforted in the fact that the kids really are going to be okay no matter what the headlines say about supply chain woes.

Sending Christmas packages? This is when they need to be in the mail - Get your packages in the mail by these dates, and surely, it’s all going to be okay. Probably. That’s what the shippers say.

Listen up

Don’t make this all-too-common mistake on your holiday cards this year - If you think grammar is hard or your brain is just fried from the holidays, read this and you won’t get your family’s name wrong ever again on holiday cards.

Holiday gifts from Houston shops, creators you’ll actually want to give this year - Make it special and local with these amazing options from the Houston-area’s own.

Get festive fast

Turn ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday garb into fantastic holiday pillows - There’s a festive and fun do-it-yourself project you can do with your kiddos to decorate your home.

WATCH: KPRC 2′s Holiday Lights Spectacular - That’s a lot of joy in one special.

Timber! Cut down your own Christmas tree at one of these 5 Houston-area tree farms - Nothing like getting back to the basics.

Here’s where can you find fresh wreaths this holiday season - Make your house smell like fresh pine. See the Houston-area businesses you could support that offer them.

This Christmas playlist is perfect for any occasion this holiday season - If you need to get jolly in a hurry, play this.

How to use Elf on the Shelf to inspire the real meaning of Christmas - This gives us all the feels -- and a mission.

Hungry or hosting? You want to read these

How exactly to scale down Christmas dinner if you’re cooking for 1 or 2 - It doesn’t have to be hard to cook for a smaller group of people.

Hosting the holidays? 15 items you never knew you always needed - Take a spin through, you could be thanking us.

Stay alert

Shopping for the holiday season? Watch out for these scams - Stay festive, stay smart and avoid these scams.

Moms accuse woman of stealing money for ‘Elf on The Shelf’ kits - Be on the lookout and if you think you’re a victim, go to law enforcement.

Just for fun

Peek inside: Santa’s house has a Zillow listing - What’s more fun that seeing what Santa has in his kitchen.

Check out this Grinch-inspired vacation rental that sold out its holiday bookings -

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals: You can soon book the ‘Home Alone’ house on Airbnb