Moms accuse woman of stealing money for ‘Elf on The Shelf’ kits

The money was stolen from moms who purchased Elf on the Shelf Kits for Christmas

HUMBLE – Some moms from across the Houston area are filing police reports at different jurisdictions claiming to be scammed by the same person.

Elise Hendrix spent the first day of December talking with deputies about losing close to $100.

“It’s just really sad that somebody would do this,” Hendrix said. “We started it last year with my son, who is about to be 5 years old in a couple of weeks, and he absolutely loved it.”

Hendrix said she was hoping to make a Christmas tradition with her boys by having an Elf on the Shelf toy. The mother of two needed a kit filled with a daily activity for Santa’s scout.

Hendrix said she found a woman on her neighborhood Facebook group offering kits. She immediately reached out and paid half for two kits for her 2-year-old and 4-year-old.

“I contacted her. Put money down,” she said. “Contacted her back and she was just gone.”

She soon realized she was part of a growing club of moms who say the same woman took their money, each spending about $25. The Facebook group has more than 300 followers from across Houston.

“The problem is, she put these posts in different areas: Friendswood, League City, Katy, you name it,” said Elyssa Anderson.

Anderson filed a police report with Pasadena police. She said as a small business owner she thought she was helping another.

“I understand, you know, ‘Hey, I shouldn’t have given the money upfront.’ But I’m thinking I’m helping a small business, a mom just trying to make money for the holidays with her children.”

KPRC 2 reached out to area law enforcement agencies. Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and Pearland police, and officials say they are aware of the incidents and have police reports.

Officer Chad Rogers with Pearland Police Department is urging those who may have fallen for this scam to file police reports in their respective areas.

“If a person was buying the elf for $50 versus a group of people out thousands of dollars, it helps dictate what can happen with the district attorney’s office and potential criminal charges for what’s taken place,” Rogers said.

Hendrix repeatedly said she knows officers have more issues to handle, but wants something to be done.

“I realize we’re just talking about an elf here,” Hendrix said. “[The seller did] something to take away magic from the kids. What you’ve done is hurt the kids.”