Drive-thru holiday lights displays that you’ll want to visit in 2021

HOUSTON – If you have babies or toddlers, limited time or mobility and just want to drive through an area to see some holiday lights and experience the joy of the season, the Houston area is the place to be.

These are the Houston-area holiday lights displays that you can visit and go through in your vehicle. Be sure to keep an eye out for the free options from amazing Houston-area neighborhoods that really get in the holiday spirit:

Dasher’s Lightshow

Dasher’s Lightshow entrance is located at: 22731 FM 2920 in Hockley. Open Nov. 12 through Jan. 2. Prices range between $30 to $35 per vehicle, depending on date.

The Light Park

There is a Katy and a Spring location you can check out. Prices are about $30 to $38 per vehicle, depending on date. Check the calendar for ticket prices.

‘Nite of Lites’ in Prestonwood Forest

‘Nite of Lites’ begins Dec. 11 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 2. This is a Prestonwood Forest tradition. Take a look through the lights from last year here. Free. Just drive through.

Pecan Grove neighborhood lights

This neighborhood shines above many others with its numerous lights displays. Get the map before you go to see the best displays. Free. Just drive through.

River Oaks Christmas Lights

Take a ride through River Oaks and see some of the stunning holiday lights displays created by homeowners throughout this historic neighborhood. Free. Just drive through the neighborhood. Great streets are River Oaks Boulevard and Kirby Drive.

Winter Wanderland

Discover the magic of the holiday season by checking out a festive adventure under the stars and lights at Houston’s newest holiday destination, Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street running through Jan. 2, 2022. You can walk or drive past. Free. Just drive through.