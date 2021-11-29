Unwrap Downtown Houston at “Winter Wanderland,” a new holiday lights destination along Bagby Street

HOUSTON – Discover the magic of the holiday season by checking out a festive adventure under the stars and lights at Houston’s newest holiday destination, Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street running through Jan. 2, 2022.

Take in a series of unique illuminated attractions along Bagby Street from Lamar to Franklin with over 100,000 twinkling LED lights! Signature elements include giant angel wings on the side of the Central Library, constellation arches at Sam Houston Park, an 80-foot light tunnel across from Hobby Center and more.

Tune into Houston Life on Wednesday as Lauren Kelly give viewers a first look at this new downtown holiday display.