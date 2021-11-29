50º
kprc logo

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Unwrap Downtown Houston at “Winter Wanderland,” a new holiday lights destination along Bagby Street

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Downtown Houston, Winter Wanderland, holidays, lights
Winter Wanderland on Bagby (Downtown Houston)

HOUSTON – Discover the magic of the holiday season by checking out a festive adventure under the stars and lights at Houston’s newest holiday destination, Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street running through Jan. 2, 2022.

Take in a series of unique illuminated attractions along Bagby Street from Lamar to Franklin with over 100,000 twinkling LED lights! Signature elements include giant angel wings on the side of the Central Library, constellation arches at Sam Houston Park, an 80-foot light tunnel across from Hobby Center and more.

Tune into Houston Life on Wednesday as Lauren Kelly give viewers a first look at this new downtown holiday display.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram