Check out this Grinch-inspired vacation rental that sold out its holiday bookings

Bookings to stay at the Grinch’s cave quickly sold out on vacation home rental site Vacasa.

The cave-style home located north of Boulder, Utah, resembling the Grinch’s lair from the classic Christmas film, ‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” became available for bookings on Friday, Dec. 3.

The rental listing offers the following description:

“Plan a one-of-a-kind holiday experience in the Grinch’s fully functional cave home just north of Who-ville—more specifically, Boulder, Utah.

Step into the Grinch’s green, furry shoes in his multilevel 5,700-square-foot lair. You can play his organ, drink from his coffee maker, read his books, and dream about all the ways you too could steal Christmas. You’ll find a main bedroom, an additional guest bedroom, and two bathrooms—plus a study and a music room (which, unlike the Grinch, you can use for caroling). There’s also a full kitchen, which the Grinch has stocked with a few of his favorites, including roast beast, Who-pudding, and an emergency stash of Who-hash.

His home may be a cave, but the Grinch still enjoys the finer things in life, and we’ve made sure it’s sparkling clean and ready for your arrival. And don’t worry—you’ll have the home all to yourself, since the Grinch himself will be spending the holidays far, far away from any Christmas cheer.”

Bookings opened for limited stays from Dec. 13 - 23 at a nightly rate of $19.57, to celebrate the book’s release year.

“The goal for the activation is not revenue generation. It’s about creating an immersive experience for a few lucky guests and allowing fans around the world to participate in the merriment of the season,” Vacasa’s chief marketing officer Allison Lowrie said, according to USA Today.

