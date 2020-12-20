Peek inside: Santa’s house has a Zillow listing

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a Christmas- obsessed Zillow-surfer, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something magical to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of Kris Kringle’s cabin.

By the numbers: $764,389 | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1 reindeer stable | 1 sleigh parking garage | 1 toy village | 1 elf village

Is Santa Claus real? If he weren’t, would his house have a Zillow listing? (An airtight argument, we think you’d agree.)

Real-estate database Zillow offers the Christmas-obsessed (both the young and young at heart) a look inside Santa’s North Pole pad via a listing complete with photos and a breakdown of the home’s features.

“It’s always fun to get a peek inside famous and well-known houses, and Santa’s North Pole home is one of the most famous in the world,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. “We’re excited to let kids around the world get a first-hand look at how Santa lives when he’s not out delivering presents.”

Initially built in the 1800s, Santa’s 2,500-square foot home is “a toy-lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres,” according to the listing. The property includes Santa’s main living quarters, an elf village, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board nine live-in reindeer.

Santa’s cabin is “steeped in Old World charm” but boasts modern touches courtesy of a recent remodel.

A floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room is perfect for roasting chestnuts. The cozy kitchen, meanwhile, contains all the essentials needed to bake big batches of cookies. “The gourmet kitchen is a baker’s dream, boasting an oven with 12 different cookie settings,” the listing reads. “Cookies are served directly from oven to table in the adjoining dining room.” Oh, and there’s hot cocoa on tap.

Quite fittingly, boughs of holly deck the hall leading to the home’s master bedroom and two charming guest rooms.

And in the study, a writing desk with a long list of some sort (perhaps a list of names) is “flanked by the same sewing table Santa used to make the original teddy bear.”

Just outside, Santa’s elves have their own village of tiny homes.

“Like snowflakes, no two elf dwellings are exactly alike,” the listing reads.

View the off-market listing in its entirety here.

