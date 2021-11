KPRC 2′s 2021 Holiday Lights Spectacular once again featured fun family activities around the Houston area.

Keith Garvin and Rose-Ann Aragon were live at Moody Gardens, and Owen Conflenti and Sabirah Rayford were live from the Houston Zoo.

Watch below to experience some of the area’s best holiday lights attractions and exhibits, and even learn how to make hot cocoa bombs!

WATCH SEGMENT 1

WATCH SEGMENT 2

WATCH SEGMENT 3

WATCH SEGMENT 4

WATCH SEGMENT 5

WATCH SEGMENT 6