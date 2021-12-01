Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals: You can soon book the ‘Home Alone’ house on Airbnb for an overnight stay

The famous house featured in “Home Alone” is being listed on Airbnb.

One lucky fan and their invited guests will have the opportunity to stay overnight at the McCallister’s family home located near Chicago.

The Airbnb listing, posted by Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz, reads as follows:

“It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister “castle” (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.

This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?

After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, ‘Home Sweet Home Alone,’ on Disney+.”

The listing will go live at 1 p.m. Central on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to be booked for a one-night stay on Sunday, Dec. 12.

This is not a contest; guests will be charged a rate for their stay and are responsible for their own travel.