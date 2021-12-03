Here’s where can you find fresh wreaths this holiday season!

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner! It’s time to pull out those Christmas decorations - or get new ones. Several tree farms in the Houston area will be selling fresh wreaths this holiday season.
Whether you’re a fan of fir or pine, these tree farm locations will provide the perfect wreath for your home or business.
Here’s a list of some of Houston’s tree farms:
“Start a family tradition”
7632 Spring Cypress Rd.
Spring, TX 77379
(281) 370-9141
Holiday Acres Christmas Tree Farm
“Open for Christmas tree cutting, rain or shine!”
8919 Mustang Bayou Rd.
Manvel, TX 77578
(281) 317-0586
“Where Christmas is for kids and the young at heart!!!”
19020 Becker Rd
Hockley, TX 77447
281-255-9888
“Family owned and operated for over 30 years”
4711 Center Street, Deer Park, TX 77536
10904 Memorial Herman Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
(346) 255-1328
“Every tree is hand-selected, and as close to perfection, as nature can get!”
4813 Larkin St.
Houston, TX 77007
713-703-7930
“Step back in time”
23803 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Rd.
Magnolia, TX 77355
(281) 259-8114
Alexander’s Christmas Tree Farm
10314 US Highway 59 N
Livingston, TX 77351
(936) 404-6989
Double Creek Christmas Tree Farm
“Christmas season is coming”
1288 Oakdale Loop
Livingston, TX 77351
(936) 967-3912
To find out if certain wreaths are available or in stock, you can call your local tree farm during business hours. Be sure to call before your trip.