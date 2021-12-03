Here’s where can you find fresh wreaths this holiday season!

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner! It’s time to pull out those Christmas decorations - or get new ones. Several tree farms in the Houston area will be selling fresh wreaths this holiday season.

Whether you’re a fan of fir or pine, these tree farm locations will provide the perfect wreath for your home or business.

Merry almost Christmas! (Pexels stock image)

Here’s a list of some of Houston’s tree farms:

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm

“Start a family tradition”

7632 Spring Cypress Rd.

Spring, TX 77379

(281) 370-9141

Holiday Acres Christmas Tree Farm

“Open for Christmas tree cutting, rain or shine!”

8919 Mustang Bayou Rd.

Manvel, TX 77578

(281) 317-0586

Collection of wreaths (Pixabay)

High Star Christmas Tree Farm

“Where Christmas is for kids and the young at heart!!!”

19020 Becker Rd

Hockley, TX 77447

281-255-9888

Derrick’s Christmas Trees

“Family owned and operated for over 30 years”

4711 Center Street, Deer Park, TX 77536

10904 Memorial Herman Drive, Pearland, TX 77584

(346) 255-1328

Collection of wreaths (Pixabay)

Pope Tree Lot

“Every tree is hand-selected, and as close to perfection, as nature can get!”

4813 Larkin St.

Houston, TX 77007

713-703-7930

Spring Creek Growers Inc.

“Step back in time”

23803 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Rd.

Magnolia, TX 77355

(281) 259-8114

Collection of wreaths (Pixabay)

Alexander’s Christmas Tree Farm

10314 US Highway 59 N

Livingston, TX 77351

(936) 404-6989

Double Creek Christmas Tree Farm

“Christmas season is coming”

1288 Oakdale Loop

Livingston, TX 77351

(936) 967-3912

To find out if certain wreaths are available or in stock, you can call your local tree farm during business hours. Be sure to call before your trip.