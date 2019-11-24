There are die-hard purists who celebrate one holiday at a time and won’t put up Christmas decorations until Turkey day comes and goes. Then, there are fa-la-la fanatics who break out their Christmas sweaters and string up their lights just days after Halloween (you know who you are). Whether you’re a waiter or you already threw up a bunch of red and green decor, you’re likely to put up a tree sometime in the coming weeks.

This year, leave your plastic pine in the box and cut down your own tree at one of these Houston-area tree farms.

Hitch a wagon ride or hop aboard the Dewville Express for a trip to the Dewberry Farm forest, a 40 acre tree farm. Find your tree, cut it down (Dewberry Farm will supply you with a saw) and ride back to Santa’s workshop for tree baling services. For soft, full foliage, choose a Leyland. Suffer from allergies? Go with a Murray. Want something that smells of Christmas spirit? Choose the Blue Ice. Each tree is individually priced. Prices range from $30 to $220. Tree heights range between 4 and 12 feet.

Dewberry Farm’s Christmas tree farm will open on Black Friday at noon. There is no admission fee to enter Dewberry Farm to shop for a tree during the day. Each tree is priced individually. Prices range from $69 to $299.

Morrison Road and, FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

Cut your Texas-grown Christmas tree at this Spring tree farm. Pick from pine, cypress, and pre-cut Frasier fir. Don’t worry about bringing a saw or measuring tape. This farm has you covered. Old Time Christmas tree Farm is open from Nov. 23 through Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7632 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379

Choose from Virginia Pine and Leyland Cypress at this Magnolia tree farm. Take a walk to the tree field or hitch a hayride for some festive fun. This farm only allows you to cut down trees 6 feet or taller. 6 ft trees start at $65. Spring Creek Growers also offers pre-cut fir trees.

23803 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Road, Magnolia, Texas

You’ll find Virginia Pines and Frasier fir ripe for the cutting at this Hockley tree farm. The lot opens on Black Friday and will remain open every day of the week through the holiday season. Tress range from $28 to $210. Find trees ranging from 1ft to 11 ft. This tree farms also sells fresh-made wreaths daily. Once you’ve chopped down your tree, take a selfie with Santa and take a spin through the Christmas tree maze.

19020 Becker Road, Hockley, TX 77447

This Magnolia tree farm is open each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aside from plenty of festive trees, you’ll also find hayrides and a snack bar at this locale.

14558 Tree Farm Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354

Holiday Acres opens up shop on Black Friday and will remain open until Dec. 13. The tree farm is open Thursday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut trees from 5 ft to 11 ft at this Manvel farm. Prices range from $48 to $143. A special note for tall tree shoppers: Most trees in this field range from 5 to 7 feet. Once you chop down your tree, sip some cider or hot cocoa by the fire then hop on a hayride.

8919 Mustang Bayou Road, Manvel, TX 77578