4 more women file lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, attorney says

HOUSTON – Rusty Hardin, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s attorney, has confirmed that the athlete been sued by four more women bringing the total number of lawsuits to 20.

Attorney Tony Buzbee first posted about the four additional lawsuits Friday evening on Instagram. However, as of Saturday evening, they have not yet appeared on the district clerk’s website.

The civil suits we’ve been able to examine allege that Watson engaged in lewd behavior with women he hired for massages, exposing himself to them, moving his body in ways that forced them to touch his penis, and coercing them to touch him in a sexual manner.

The incidents cited in the suits are said to have occurred between March 2020 and March 2021.

Most of the incidents are said to have occurred in Texas, but two incidents are said to have occurred in Georgia and in California.

“This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back,” said Buzbee, the Houston lawyer representing all the women, during a press conference last week. “These women stepping forward knew they would face scorn and ridicule. They all agreed to plead for the minimal jurisdictional limits of the court. And they bring these cases for one reason only — stopping further misconduct from this defendant or any others like him.”

Ad

Watson denied the allegations and said in a statement he “never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

The NFL opened an investigation into Watson’s conduct last week.

Watson is a star quarterback for the Houston Texans. In September 2020, he signed a four-year contract extension worth nearly $160 million. Unhappy with the team’s direction, Watson requested a trade in January 2021.

Note that none of the women are identified by name in the lawsuits. Rather, each is referred to as “Jane Doe”.

More: