Texans QB Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s filing against him

HOUSTON – Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson has responded to a lawsuit being filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

The lawsuit has not been made public but allegations and denials have been made as of Tuesday evening. Sources close to Watson tell KPRC 2 Sports that a female masseuse is claiming sexual assault against Watson.

Buzbee issued a more vague announcement on his Facebook page that he will be representing “those who have no perceived power against those who have perceived power.”

The Facebook post read the following:

“I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office: txattorneys.com.”

Watson responded to the allegations once he got wind of Buzbee’s post on social media. He said he has not seen the complaint made against him, but says he has never treated any woman with anything other than “upmost respect” and looks forward to clearing his name.

Watson’s tweet read the following:

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the upmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

This is a developing story.