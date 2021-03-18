Texans’ Deshaun Watson accused of forcing woman to perform oral sex on him according to latest Buzbee lawsuit

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

HOUSTON – A woman claims during a massage in December 2020, Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to a third lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee’s law office.

Watson is the subject of two other lawsuits involving other massage professionals. This suit alleges a sexual assault happened on Dec. 28, 2020 after an appointment was set up with Watson via the app Zeel.

RELATED: Texans Deshaun Watson versus Jane Doe: Inside the lawsuit filed by massage therapist

RELATED: Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s handling additional cases alleging assault by Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Ad

RELATED: Texans QB Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s filing against him

The lawsuit contends Watson enlisted the licensed mobile massage therapist’s services through the app and, during the massage, aggressively forced her to touch his private areas and eventually perform oral sex on him.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, is from Oregon. Language in the lawsuit indicate she was “afraid of what someone like Watson could do if she did not submit to his demands.”

The lawsuit also claims the woman blacked out for a few minutes due to fear and that she felt helpless in the moment and was “under Watson’s control.”

The lawsuit alleges sexual assault, assault, indecent assault and harassment.

Ad

Watson has not issued a statement since a social media comment immediately after the first allegation came to light in which he stated “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

Read the full lawsuit below.