Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he is handling additional assault cases against Texan QB Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON – Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced Wednesday that he is working on additional cases alleging misconduct by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The announcement comes hours after Buzbee filed an eight-page lawsuit against the Texans QB on Tuesday evening.

Buzbee, who made the announcement on social media, said his team would file the second of what now is four cases on behalf of women against Watson.

KPRC 2 learned that there are two women involved in the lawsuits, both of whom are planning to file two lawsuits each against Watson.

Buzbee also added that since filing the first sexual assault case against Watson on Tuesday, he has received multiple death threats and multiple people have harassed his children.

“The blame the victim (or the lawyers) mentality is alive and well!! I love football as much as the next person (although I’ve never been a Texan fan). But I don’t love it that much. Makes me shake my head that people are so passionate about football to the point of irrationally, while at the same time they could care less who the mayor or president will be,” Buzbee’s social media post read, in part.

Watson responded to reports of the first lawsuit filed on Tuesday, saying in a tweet that the he has not seen the complaint made against him, but says he has never treated any woman with anything other than “upmost respect” and looks forward to clearing his name.

