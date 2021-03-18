Deshaun Watson: This is what we know about him, his career, his life in Houston

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is at the center of a number of lawsuits surrounding massage therapists.

As his name is in the headlines, here’s a look at some of the things we know about Watson from information from the Houston Texans and KPRC 2 reporting through the years.

About Watson

Four years of experience in the NFL

Height: 6 feet, two inches tall

Age: 25

Weight: 215 pounds

His career with the Texans

Watson has been with the Houston Texans since 2017. He was the 12th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He’s been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month twice in October 2017 and October 2019. He’s been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week four times. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl twice and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.

He has 9,716 passing yards, 71 passing touchdowns, 1,233 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 38 career games with 37 starts.

His life in Houston

Watson’s girlfriend is Jillyan Anais Moor, known as Jilly Anais. She’s an Instagram star, model and cookbook author with 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The couple has been together for about two years.

His education and college career

He played three seasons -- 2014-2016 -- at Clemson University in South Carolina. He earned an undergraduate degree in communication in December 2016.

Put up record numbers and guided Clemson to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, with the school’s second National Championship in 2016. Led Clemson to 28 wins over his final two seasons and compiled a 32-3 record as a starter, which was the best winning percentage in school history for a quarterback.

He’s a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. He threw for 10,163 yards and 90 career touchdowns. He tops in Clemson history in career completion percentage (.674), passing efficiency (157.5) and total offense per game (318.3).

He was a four-year starter at Gainesville High School in Georgia. He set state career records for total offense yards (17,134) and total touchdowns (218). He also earned 13,077 passing yards and 155 touchdowns along with 4,057 rushing yards and 63 touchdowns in his career.