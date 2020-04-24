Deshaun Watson shares love story with girlfriend during quarantine

HOUSTON – Texans star Deshaun Watson is known on the football field for his quarterback skills but fans got to hear about his personal life as he opened up about his love life with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, in a Youtube video.

Anais, a Houston native and social media influencer, featured Watson on her Youtube Channel by answering a few questions about herself and her most asked questions from fans in a video called “How did she meet her boyfriend.”

Watson said the two met in Los Angeles and he pursued her on Instagram. He said he messaged her on Instagram and the two basically became friends and officially met at a hot yoga place. Anais said she was impressed at the effort Watson showed by showing up to an early 7 a.m. workout with her. After a 5 1/2 hour dinner, the two said it was official and the two have been inseparable since.

The couple said they’ve been on vacation together to places like Montana, Mexico, Europe, Spain, Antigua, Bahamas, Miami, Spain, New York and more.

Watson admitted he was the first to say “I love you.”

Watch the full video of the two below: