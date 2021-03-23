California woman files 14th assault lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson calls a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

HOUSTON – A woman in California has filed the 14th assault lawsuit against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to court documents obtained Tuesday, the woman, who is a massage therapist in Los Angeles, accused Watson of civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, the woman said Watson contacted her via Instagram and requested a massage from her in July of last year in Beverly Hills.

The woman accused Watson of becoming aggressive during the massage and later exposing himself to her, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the woman said Watson contacted her via Instagram again in December but she ignored his message.

This is at least the sixth lawsuit filed against Watson by women from outside of Texas. All of the lawsuits make similar allegations.

The full civil court filing can be found here. Warning: The document contains graphic details.