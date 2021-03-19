4 more lawsuits filed against Texans’ Deshaun Watson: Read the latest allegations against NFL star

HOUSTON – Four more lawsuits were filed Friday against Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson by attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm on behalf of female massage professionals.

Buzbee’s office said earlier that a total of seven lawsuits would be filed pertaining to Watson. All seven are now filed.

RELATED: Houston Texans release new statement confirming NFL investigation into Deshaun Watson lawsuits

RELATED: Deshaun Watson: This is what we know about him, his career, his life in Houston

RELATED: Texans Deshaun Watson versus Jane Doe: Inside the lawsuit filed by massage therapist

Ad

RELATED: Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s handling additional cases alleging assault by Texan QB Deshaun Watson

RELATED: Texans QB Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s filing against him

The latest lawsuits -- all described by Buzbee’s office as involving women in massage appointments with Watson -- can be read in full below.

The lawsuits say the situations are a “disturbing pattern” with Watson, which involve him exposing his private areas and touching the women with his penis.