4 more lawsuits filed against Texans’ Deshaun Watson: Read the latest allegations against NFL star

HOUSTON – Four more lawsuits were filed Friday against Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson by attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm on behalf of female massage professionals.
Buzbee’s office said earlier that a total of seven lawsuits would be filed pertaining to Watson. All seven are now filed.
The latest lawsuits -- all described by Buzbee’s office as involving women in massage appointments with Watson -- can be read in full below.
The lawsuits say the situations are a “disturbing pattern” with Watson, which involve him exposing his private areas and touching the women with his penis.