3 more civil lawsuits filed against Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werent authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

HOUSTON – Three more civil lawsuits were filed Monday against Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

All of the cases list “Jane Doe” as the plaintiff.

In the first lawsuit, a Houston woman, who said she offers bodywork and stretch-therapy services, accused Watson of sexual assault, civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress during two encounters between June and August of last year. According to court documents, Watson is accused of inappropriately touching the woman and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.

The full civil court filing can be found here. Warning: The document contains graphic details.

In the second lawsuit, a Georgia woman, who said she is a licensed massage therapist, accused Watson of civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress during an encounter in the Atlanta area that happened this month. According to court documents, Watson is accused of harassing, inappropriately touching and exposing himself to the woman.

The full civil court filing can be found here. Warning: The document contains graphic details.

In the third lawsuit, a Houston woman, who said she is a licensed massage therapist, accused Watson of civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress during an encounter in January. According to court documents, Watson is accused of exposing himself to the woman, inappropriately touching her and making sexually suggestive comments.

The full civil court filing can be found here. Warning: The document contains graphic details.

According to court documents, Watson booked an appointment with one of the women through her manager. He used Instagram to book the other appointments, according to court documents.

This brings the total number of similar lawsuits filed against Watson to 10.