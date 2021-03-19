TIMELINE: Accusations against Deshaun Watson span 9 months, including more than 3 months of NFL season

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm has filed seven civil lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In each suit, the plaintiff is identified as Jane Doe. We have taken the cases of the seven plaintiffs and placed them in chronological order based on the timing of the alleged incident, not the order the suits were filed.

Watson is represented by attorney Rusty Hardin. Watson’s only response to the allegations came on March 16, 2021 when he posted on social media that he had “never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect” and that “this isn’t about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Here is the timeline of alleged events including those listed in the lawsuits as occurring during the NFL season.

Ad

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 1

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.

CASE: 2021-15324 / Court: 113 FILE DATE: March 16, 2021 The plaintiff in this lawsuit is described as a licensed massage therapist who owns and operates her own massage therapy business and works from her home. She reportedly markets her business through Instagram and has been in business since 2018. According to the suit, Watson allegedly solicited plaintiff for a massage at her house in March 2020. The lawsuit alleges Watson made contact initially through Instagram direct message to express interest in the plaintiff’s services. The plaintiff is an individual residing in Texas. DATE OF ALLEGED INCIDENT: March 30, 2020 (Monday)

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 2

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.

CASE: 2021-15940 / Court: 164 FILE DATE: March 18, 2021 The plaintiff in this lawsuit is described as a licensed sport massage therapist who works with athletes and owns her own business. She reportedly markets her business through Instagram and word-of-mouth referrals and has been in the business for approximately 11 years. The lawsuit alleges Watson made contact initially through Instagram direct message to express interest in plaintiff’s services and then spoke with her on the phone. The plaintiff is said to have scheduled a massage session with Watson at a spa in Houston. The plaintiff is an individual residing in Georgia. DATE OF ALLEGED INCIDENT: June 2, 2020 (TUESDAY)

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 3

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.

CASE: 2021-15536 / Court: 295 FILE DATE: March 17, 2021 The plaintiff in this lawsuit is described as a masseuse who owns her own massage therapy company in Atlanta, Georgia. The suit states she is a single mom who markets her business through Instagram and also has a website for her business. She has reportedly been in business since 2019 and routinely provides services in people’s homes and hotels. The lawsuit alleges Watson made contact initially through Instagram direct message to express interest in the plaintiff’s services. Watson allegedly asked for a massage from the plaintiff in August 2020 and then a massage was scheduled to take place at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, where Watson told plaintiff he had his own suite. Watson flew the plaintiff to Houston, according to the court document. The plaintiff is an individual residing in Georgia. DATE OF ALLEGED INCIDENT: Aug. 28, 2020 (FRIDAY)

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 4

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.

CASE: 2021-15937 / Court: 334 FILE DATE: March 18, 2021 The plaintiff in this lawsuit is described as a licensed esthetician who offers various services such as back treatments and body scrubbing. She has reportedly worked as an esthetician for approximately nine years. The suit indicates the spa where she works scheduled Watson for treatment with the plaintiff. Watson also allegedly contacted the plaintiff directly to book an appointment. This lawsuit details two incidents. The plaintiff is an individual residing in Texas. DATE OF ALLEGED FIRST INCIDENT: Sept. 9, 2020 (WEDNESDAY)

DATE OF ALLEGED SECOND INCIDENT: October 2020 (EXACT DATE NOT NOTED IN SUIT)

HOUSTON TEXANS GAMES

TEXANS WEEK 1: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 @ KANSAS CITY, LOSS 34-20

TEXANS WEEK 2: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 VS BALTIMORE, LOSS 33-16

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 5

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.

Ad

CASE: 2021-15943 / Court: 129 FILE DATE: March 18, 2021 The plaintiff in this lawsuit is described as the owner of a fitness company and single mom who markets her business through Instagram. This suit alleges Watson made contact initially through Instagram direct message to express interest in the plaintiff’s services. The plaintiff reportedly provides professional services at a Houston salon, where she rents out a room. The plaintiff is an individual residing in Georgia. DATE OF ALLEGED INCIDENT: Sept. 24, 2020 (THURSDAY)

HOUSTON TEXANS GAMES

TEXANS WEEK 3: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 @ PITTSBURGH, LOSS 28-21

TEXANS WEEK 4: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 VS MINNESOTA, LOSS 31-23

TEXANS WEEK 5: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 VS JACKSONVILLE, WIN 30-14

TEXANS WEEK 6: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 @ TENNESSEE, LOSS 42-36

TEXANS WEEK 7: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 VS GREEN BAY, LOSS 35-20 (*THIS GAME OCCURED IN BETWEEN ALLEGED INCIDENTS INVOLVING JANE DOE #6)

TEXANS WEEK 8: BYE WEEK (NOV 1)

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 6

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.

CASE: 2021-15938 / Court: 152 FILE DATE: March 18, 2021 The plaintiff in this lawsuit is described as the owner and operator of a bodywork and stretch therapy business in Houston. Watson allegedly asked for treatment from the plaintiff in October and November 2020. She reportedly is a single mom who markets her business through Instagram and had been in business six months prior to meeting Watson. The suit alleges Watson made contact initially through Instagram direct message to express interest in the plaintiff’s services. The plaintiff provides treatments out of her office, according to the court document. The plaintiff is an individual residing in Texas. DATE OF ALLEGED FIRST INCIDENT: Oct. 19, 2020 (MONDAY)

DATE OF ALLEGED SECOND INCIDENT: Around Nov. 2, 2020 (MONDAY)

HOUSTON TEXANS GAMES

TEXANS WEEK 9: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 AT JACKSONVILLE, WIN 27-25

TEXANS WEEK 10: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AT CLEVELAND, LOSS 10-7

TEXANS WEEK 11: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 VS NEW ENGLAND, WIN 27-20

TEXANS WEEK 12: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 AT DETROIT, WIN 41-25

TEXANS WEEK 13: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 VS INDIANAPOLIS, LOSS 26-20

TEXANS WEEK 14: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT CHICAGO, LOSS 36-7

TEXANS WEEK 15: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20 AT INDIANAPOLIS, LOSS 27-20

TEXANS WEEK 16: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27 VS CINCINNATI, LOSS 37-31

CIVIL LAWSUIT: JANE DOE # 7

Full civil lawsuit for this case can be found here.